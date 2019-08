Preminuo poznati glumac, tijelo pronađeno dan prije njegovog 42. rođendana

My first tv week cover was with you. We had years of laughter, be it giggles on set trying to get through scenes as lovers or doubled over belly laughs at the pubs after work. I will be sad for now, but I promise to tell stories of great joy about our times together. You forever hold a special place in my heart. Love you Onion ❤️

A post shared by Kimberley Cooper (@kimberleycooper80) on Aug 19, 2019 at 11:13pm PDT