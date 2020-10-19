Hrvatica koja je bila u vezi s hollywoodskim glumcem sve je iznenadila objavom o trudnoći

Jasmina Hdagha naša je bivša mankenka koja već godinama živi u Americi i bavi se jogom. Na svojim društvenim mrežama često objavljuje fotografije i videa na kojima radi jogu, a često se ovom aktivnosti bavi i sasvim gola. Ova 36-godišnjakinja objavila je vijest da čeka prinovu i sve je iznenadila ovom informacijom jer iako je u petom mjesecu trudnoće njezin trudnički trbuh jedva da se nazire te je i dalje jako aktivna i redovito vježba jogu pa ni njezini pratitelji nisu mogli vjerovati da će za četiri mjeseca postati mama.
- Život je proces rada i ekspanzije i naš je zadatak da zalijevamo jedni druge. Rast će se dogoditi sam po sebi ako sjeme dobije ono što najviše treba - bezuvjetnu ljubav. - napisala je Jasmina u objavi na Instagramu. Rodila se u Hrvatskoj, a tijekom rata s majkom i sestrom preselila se u Libiju, odakle joj je otac pa je obitelj ondje živjela za vrijeme Domovinskog rata, sve do njezine 16. godine. Kada se vratila u Zagreb zahvaljujući Tihani Harapin Zalepugin počela je svoju manekensku karijeru.
- Tihana Harapin Zalepugin divna je osoba koja mi je, nakon što me “otkrila”, jako puno pomogla. Kada sam krenula u srednju školu, hrvatski nisam znala ni pisati ni čitati, no na kraju sam maturirala s odličnim - ispričala je prije dvije godine u intervju za Večernji list. Surađivala je s brojnim poznatim dizajenerima od Isseya Miyakea do Jean Paul Gaultiera, a u Ameriku je otišla 2009. godine sa željom da postane glumica. Neko vrijeme je Jasmina bila u vezi s poznatim hollywodskim glumcem Billyjem Zaneom, a sada je u vezi s glazbenim producentom Jimom Kaufmanom s kojim čeka prinovu.
- Dan mi je pretrpan obvezama, a počinje mi, nećete možda vjerovati, u 4.30 sati ujutro. Probudim se i prvo se pomolim pa napravim vježbe disanja i meditiram. Iz kuće izlazim oko 6.30 sati i već u sedam imam prvog klijenta za jogu. Moja dnevna ruta, što se tiče klijenata, uglavnom je na potezu Malibu – Beverly Hills – Bel Air - ispričala nam je Jasmina koja u Los Angelesu radi kao osobna trenerica i predaje jogu u joga studiju.
Remember that in conscious relationships, awareness, accountability, and honesty are important, but just as important are the qualities of acceptance, forgiveness, compassion, and unconditional love. Be mindful of what you're focusing on when you look at your partner.. Sometimes we're so focused on telling them what they're doing wrong that we further hurt them by making them feel broken or less then they truly are. We should look at our reflections in the light of true perfection holding them to a standard of truth while at the same time accepting the baggage that they have yet to let go. For example think of yourself and everyone else as a seed... You're a seed that's been planted in the darkness and everyday you're trying to rise through this shadow of the unknown. All that you need to grow is your own design(DNA), water(love) and light(union). However, instead of receiving the water(love) necessary to grow through the pain, the seed is pestered by the gardner who comes back everyday demanding fruit from a seed that is still in the process of gestation. In this day and age, we have an attitude of instant gratification and just because you tell someone the truth, doesn't mean they'll be able to digest it on the spot and grow into a tree overnight. Life is a process of growth and expansion, and it's our job to water each other.. The growth will naturally and organically come as the seed receives what it truly needs; unconditional love.. So this is a message to all of my brothers and sisters in conscious relationships.. Remember that you are growing a garden together and watering the seed is just as important as planting it. Be the divine mirror for each other and humble yourself as more shadow comes to light.. The seed must first break the shell; then trust in the process of transformation; piercing the surface and expanding into the light of truth. Honor your reflections for their presence leads to liberation through letting go🙏🏽 This photo I’m #14weekspregnant #consciousrelationship #yogaeverydamnday #healing #thisisyoga #jasminahdagha #yoga4growth #seedsoflove #compassion #beinghonest #lettinggo #growtogether #loveeachother #loveandalliscoming #belove