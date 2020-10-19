Hrvatica koja je bila u vezi s hollywoodskim glumcem sve je iznenadila objavom o trudnoći

Remember that in conscious relationships, awareness, accountability, and honesty are important, but just as important are the qualities of acceptance, forgiveness, compassion, and unconditional love. Be mindful of what you're focusing on when you look at your partner.. Sometimes we're so focused on telling them what they're doing wrong that we further hurt them by making them feel broken or less then they truly are. We should look at our reflections in the light of true perfection holding them to a standard of truth while at the same time accepting the baggage that they have yet to let go. For example think of yourself and everyone else as a seed... You're a seed that's been planted in the darkness and everyday you're trying to rise through this shadow of the unknown. All that you need to grow is your own design(DNA), water(love) and light(union). However, instead of receiving the water(love) necessary to grow through the pain, the seed is pestered by the gardner who comes back everyday demanding fruit from a seed that is still in the process of gestation. In this day and age, we have an attitude of instant gratification and just because you tell someone the truth, doesn't mean they'll be able to digest it on the spot and grow into a tree overnight. Life is a process of growth and expansion, and it's our job to water each other.. The growth will naturally and organically come as the seed receives what it truly needs; unconditional love.. So this is a message to all of my brothers and sisters in conscious relationships.. Remember that you are growing a garden together and watering the seed is just as important as planting it. Be the divine mirror for each other and humble yourself as more shadow comes to light.. The seed must first break the shell; then trust in the process of transformation; piercing the surface and expanding into the light of truth. Honor your reflections for their presence leads to liberation through letting go🙏🏽 This photo I’m #14weekspregnant #consciousrelationship #yogaeverydamnday #healing #thisisyoga #jasminahdagha #yoga4growth #seedsoflove #compassion #beinghonest #lettinggo #growtogether #loveeachother #loveandalliscoming #belove

