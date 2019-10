Elton John: 'Liječnici su rekli mom suprugu da mi je preostao dan života'

Big week ahead for the global fight against HIV/AIDS and for Président Macron and France. They are hosting a funding round for The Global Fund that can save as many as 16 million lives and put our world onto a path to end the AIDS epidemic! Imagine that! Many other countries have pledged large increases - as they did each during the last 2 cycles of replenishment in 2013 and 2016. France hasn’t increased since 2000. Président Macron - you are a global leader. Please lead with at least a 15 percent increase, in solidarity with our global efforts. Giving through bilateral programs is not enough. Only by acting together can we step up and win this fight! Vive la liberté, égalité et fraternité!! @emmanuelmacron @globalfund @ejaf

