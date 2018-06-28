HRVATSKA BiH
INMUSIC FESTIVAL

Djevojka koja je plesala s Caveom: 'Nick mi je promijenio život'

Nick ne mijenja svijet, ali me je podsjetio da može biti puno bolje kada se fokusirati na lijepe stvari. Ovo je bio moj povratak u život. Hvala ti Nick - napisala je Jovana
28. lipnja 2018. u 18:41 0 komentara 209 prikaza

Marko Pavić
MARKO PAVIĆ

13. INMusic festival
Samir Milla
Autor Samir Milla

Magični koncert Nicka Cavea na InMusic festivalu u Zagrebu bio je, čini se, mnogima i lijek. Briljantni kantautor je tijekom izvođenja pjesme "Stagger Lee" na scenu pozvao obožavateljicu iz prvog reda, a fotografiju s njom podijelio je i na svom Instagramu. Djevojka koja je s njim plesala je Jovana iz Beograda, koja se na Instagramu posebno zahvalila Caveu.

13. INMusic festival PROPOVJEDNIK ROCKA Svi ljubitelji glazbe trebali bi barem jednom u životu gledati nastup Nicka Cavea

- Prošle mjesece provela sam razmišljajući o stvarima koje ne mogu promijeniti, konstantnim ispitivanjem o tome što trebam napraviti, osjećajujući da sam na krivom mjestu. Razmišljala sam o smislu života, a izgubila sam volju čak i za stvari koje su me radovale. Srećom, bližio se 26. lipnja. Nick je čarobnjak. Kada sam ga ugledala na pozornici s njegovim Bad Seedsima, vratila sam se iz mrtvih. Glazba me potpuno obuzela. Pozvao me na pozornicu zato jer sam plesala i mrdala glavom kao luđakinja.

 

Last months have been marked with overthinking things I can't change, trying to understand myself, constant questioning if I do what I should do, feeling that I'm at wrong place, looking for meaning of life, sudden health and emotional worsening, loss of will and interest even for the things that used to represent an enormous joy to me. Luckily, June 26th was getting closer. Nick is a magician. The moment he and his Bad Seeds came on stage, all the passion I lost suddenly returned. Music got into me, possessed me, controlled me completely. He brought me on stage during Stagger Lee. Seems like I caught his eye, probably because I danced and shook my head like a total lunatic. I shared the stage with him during three songs. Well, not only stage. Above all, we shared energy. So it was impossible for me not to totally transform. This night made a big change for me. Nick didn't change the world. People are still jerks, life can still be really unfair. But he reminded me that it gets much better when you focus on beautiful things. And there's a lot of them actually. Moments like this are truly priceless. They let you isolate yourself from the world. I realized I shouldn't think too much about the bad things around me, about life meaning. I should focus on those moments. Because, while we have music, it'll be okay. While we have Nick it'll be good. Because "it's a wonderful life if you can find it". And I hope that now that I realized it I won't forget it and start making the same mistake again. This was my return to life. Thank you Nick, you beautiful soul ❤ #nickcave #nickcaveandthebadseeds

Dijelili smo pozornicu tijekom tri pjesme. U biti, ne samo pozornicu, nego energiju. Ova je noć za mene bila noć promjene. Nick ne mijenja svijet, ali me je podsjetio da može biti puno bolje kada se fokusirati na lijepe stvari. Ovo je bio moj povratak u život. Hvala ti Nick - napisala je Jovana koja ja Instagramu vodi Fan stranicu Nicka Cavea pod imenom "Push The Sky Away", što je naslov jednog Caveovog albuma.

13. INMusic festival
Atmosfera treće večeri 13. INmusic festivala na Jarunu
13. INMusic festival 13. INmusic festival Nick Cave, St. Vincent i Jinxi - užitak za dušu, tijelo i mozak Nastup američkog indie-rock benda Interpol na 13. INmusic festivalu InMusic Osvajači Grammyja s Aljaske zanimljiviji od Alice in Chains i Interpola INmusic festival Reportaža Broj 13 u slučaju INmusica nikako nije nesretan, evo što gosti hvale
Ključne riječi Nick Cave inmusic

