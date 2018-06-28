Djevojka koja je plesala s Caveom: 'Nick mi je promijenio život'

Last months have been marked with overthinking things I can't change, trying to understand myself, constant questioning if I do what I should do, feeling that I'm at wrong place, looking for meaning of life, sudden health and emotional worsening, loss of will and interest even for the things that used to represent an enormous joy to me. Luckily, June 26th was getting closer. Nick is a magician. The moment he and his Bad Seeds came on stage, all the passion I lost suddenly returned. Music got into me, possessed me, controlled me completely. He brought me on stage during Stagger Lee. Seems like I caught his eye, probably because I danced and shook my head like a total lunatic. I shared the stage with him during three songs. Well, not only stage. Above all, we shared energy. So it was impossible for me not to totally transform. This night made a big change for me. Nick didn't change the world. People are still jerks, life can still be really unfair. But he reminded me that it gets much better when you focus on beautiful things. And there's a lot of them actually. Moments like this are truly priceless. They let you isolate yourself from the world. I realized I shouldn't think too much about the bad things around me, about life meaning. I should focus on those moments. Because, while we have music, it'll be okay. While we have Nick it'll be good. Because "it's a wonderful life if you can find it". And I hope that now that I realized it I won't forget it and start making the same mistake again. This was my return to life. Thank you Nick, you beautiful soul ❤ #nickcave #nickcaveandthebadseeds

