Topli vikend idealan je za roštilj: Profesionalni chef otkriva tajne savršeno pečenog mesa

The time that leads to mastery is dependent on the intensity of our focus. Many people set mastery as their ultimate goal, but not all strive to understand what’s the best way to get to mastery. Rarely a matter of luck or chance, mastery is the result of perseverant focus and hard work. Without concentrated effort, it becomes impossible.

A post shared by Matt Horn (@matthornx) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:26pm PDT