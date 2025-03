Dijetetičarka tvrdi: 'Ovih pet dodataka prehrani mogu vam povećati rizik od raka'

🥳🤩Want to know which supplements are safe, which to avoid, and how they affect your cancer risk? Get my Supplements Guidebook—on sale now and packed with answers to all your questions! Link in bio to get yours today! 🤩🥳 Many of us turn to supplements like apple cider vinegar, collagen, skin/hair/nail gummies, turmeric, and Vitamin Cfor quick fixes, but did you know excessive doses can do more harm than good? As a cancer dietitian, I’m here to tell you that relying on supplements for health can lead to imbalances and even increase cancer risk in some cases. Whole foods should always be your go-to for nutrients! Here’s why you should skip these supplements and what to choose instead: 👇 1️⃣ Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules ❌ High acidity can irritate your digestive system and these are not regulated like food and drugs. ✅ Choose: Lemon water, fermented foods like kimchi or sauerkraut. 2️⃣ Collagen Supplements ❌ Not needed unless you have a deficiency; excessive collagen can interfere with nutrient absorption. ✅ Choose: Chicken, fish, eggs, citrus fruits, and berries (rich in Vitamin C). 3️⃣ Skin/Hair/Nail Gummies ❌ High doses of biotin can cause imbalances and interfere with lab tests. ✅ Choose: Eggs, nuts, leafy greens, avocados, and sweet potatoes for balanced vitamins. 4️⃣ Turmeric Supplements ❌ High doses can irritate the stomach and affect liver function. ✅ Choose: Turmeric in food (curries, smoothies) with healthy fats like olive oil or coconut milk to enhance absorption. 5️⃣ Vitamin C Supplements ❌ Over 200% of the daily value can lead to kidney stones and digestive issues. ✅ Choose: Oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli for natural, balanced Vitamin C. ✨ Want to make smarter supplement choices and reduce cancer risk? My Supplements Guidebook is affordable and on sale now, giving you the knowledge you need to make safer, healthier decisions for your body. 💬 link in bio to grab your guidebook and start transforming your health today. Let’s make nutrition work for YOU. 🙌