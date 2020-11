Za liberalni CNN ništa što Trump napravi nije dobro, a za konzervativni Fox je genij

1 / 11

03.11.2020. US Election 2020. Voting day US. Election night in Washington around the White House. Protesters. Watching the election coming in on a screen. Material must be credited "The Times/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing Photo: News Syndication/PIXSELLPhoto: NI Syndication/PIXSELL