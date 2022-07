Nizozemski farmeri bijesno prosvjeduju jer vlada traži da smanje broj stoke

1 / 4

Dutch farmers continue to block food distribution with tractor in Woerden, Netherlands on July 05, 2022. The distribution center of Jumbo supermarkets has been blocked by farmers with tractors in Woerden during day 2 of the blockade. The Central Food Trade Agency (CBL), the branch organization of supermarkets and food service companies, calls on protesting farmers to immediately lift the blockades of distribution centers to avoid empty shelves. Photo by Robin Utrecht /ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: Utrecht Robin/ABACA/ABACA