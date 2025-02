Zvijezda serije 'Squid Game' preminula tri mjeseca nakon što joj je dijagnosticiran rak želuca

Veteran actress Lee Joo-shil dies of cancer Actress Lee Joo-shil, who most recently appeared in Netflix's global hit "Squid Game," attends the preview of her movie "Notebook From My Mother" in Seoul, in this March 2018 file photo. Lee died of stomach cancer at age 81 on Feb. 2, 2025, her agency said. (Yonhap)/2025-02-03 08:12:14/ < 1980-2025 YONHAPNEWS AGENCY. .> Photo via Newscom Photo: Yonhap News/NEWSCOM

Foto: Yonhap News/NEWSCOM