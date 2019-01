Pohvalili majku jer se bojala da neće voljeti svoje drugo dijete kao prvo

Flashback Friday to a photo I’ve not shared on Instagram (I know, madness!) and taken by the incredibly talented @lindablacker. . I’m thinking a lot about this time last year at the moment. Pearl was due Jan 1st so everyday was potentially my last as the ‘Mummy & Darcy Team’. . I was really anxious that I wouldn’t be able to love Pearl the same way I love Darcy, who feels just so so special to me. I didn’t want to talk about that much because I felt pregnant women were supposed to instantly gush with love for their growing babe and I was still fearful. Anyone else felt that? . Pearl was cosy in there and didn’t pop out until the 14th and mine and Darcy’s team got a brand new member. Thankfully, a mother’s heart is pretty cool because it doesn’t half with a new child but doubles instead. . Essentially, and I hope you don’t mind the bluntness here- it’s ok to be scared sh*tless that you might be a crap mum, your heart will surprise you. Ahhh. . Please do feel free to share your fears or support other women in the comments but of course be respectful and kind- you never know what kind of day someone is having xxx 👶🏼👧🏼🥰

