HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living DIGITALNA HRVATSKA Moja Hrvatska
Večernji List - najnovije vijesti iz Hrvatske, svijeta, sporta, showbiza i lifestyle
Najnovije vijesti 73 23°C
Naslovnica Lifestyle
Sa svim "nesavršenostima"

Influencerica na Instagramu pokazuje celulit kako bi pokazala koliko su fotografije u bikinijima na zapravo uređene

Njezin Instagram pun je 'prije i poslije' fotografija koje pokazuju kako ona izgleda bez uređivanja i filtera.
30. lipnja 2020. u 12:26 0 komentara 80 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

203
NAKON PRVE DEBATE

Analitičari o sučeljavanju: Bernardić je pretjerao s papirima, Plenković smireniji i siguran
DANAS PRESUDA

Obiteljske tajne Smiljane Srnec: Abeceda monstruoznog zločina
Plenković i Bernardić
ANKETA

Plenković vs. Bernardić: Tko vam je bio bolji u sučeljavanju?

74666 prikaza
Zagreb: Predstavljena nova zaklada za pomoć oboljeloj djeci Mila za sve
osvrnula se

Društvene mreže gore zbog sučeljavanja: Maja Sever odmah se javila nakon komentara

62176 prikaza
Sučeljavanje Bernardića i Plenkovića
Sučeljavanje

Plenković: Ne znate baš ništa, meni je vas iskreno žao, Bernardić: Čini mi se da je dosta bahat

28932 prikaza
MYSTIC MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL

Goli, bosi i u deliriju: Bili smo na psihodeličnom partyju u Lici
Sučeljavanje
Plenković upitao Bernardića:

'Zar je vas Maja Sever pripremala za ovu emisiju? Mislio sam da je HDZ-ov logo'

7800 prikaza
Foto: Instagram
Večernji list
Autor Tina Hajduk

Ona je jedna od rijetkih influencera na Instagramu koji pokazuju kako stvarno izgledaju, bez filtera i uređivanja fotografija. Danae Mercer, novinarka za zdravlje i fitness, na svom Instagram profilu ima više od 820 tisuća pratitelja, za koje objavljuje realne fotografije svog tijela, čak i one gdje joj se vide sve ‘nesavršenosti’, prenosi New York Post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Insta vs reality — or LETS talk LIGHTING. Because that’s the main difference in these photos. In one, my bum is deliberately angled into the shadows. The softer light hides my cellulite and smooths most of my stretchmarks. It’s flattering. In the other, I’m just casually squatting (lol) beside the mirror. My hips and thighs are in the sunlight. Lumps and bumps are on show. There are a few posing differences (core tight, hips popped back, squeeeezzzinnnggg), but mostly this pic is about LIGHT working its magic. When I worked in magazines, we shot at sunrise or sunset. On most sets, there were people holding SUN DIFFUSERS and REFLECTORS to help create the perfect FLATTERING balance of shadow and light. The same thing happens on SOCIAL MEDIA, just in a different form. Most insta-models know EXACTLY how to POSE and work their angles. And they know LIGHTING too. Like how SIDE LIGHT, diffused from a window, is the most flattering for abs but usually pretty harsh on the face. It’s why you’ll often see a phone covering the face. Or how SHADOWS can gently eliminate certain LUMPS and BUMPS. All that is fine with me, honestly. It’s art and photography, and there is no shame in wanting to look FIERCE. But I also want to remind you about how SO MUCH on here is FILTERED. POSED. PERFECTED. And how you shouldn’t EVER COMPARE YOURSELF to a STRANGER on the internet. Because cowgirl, you’re just seeing their snapshots taken in PERFECT LIGHT. Your reality is a whole lot more varied, diverse, and human than that. It’s more perfectly imperfect. Real. Raw. And that’s a wonderful thing indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #womenirl #womenshealth #popsugarfitness #instagramvsreality #posingtips #cellulite #strengthmarks

Objavu dijeli Danae Mercer (@danaemercer)

Njezin moto je ‘ako imaš, pokaži’, čak i kada se radi o celulitu. Ona je svoj Instagram profil posvetila prihvaćanju ženskog tijela, pogotovo kada se radi o samom izgledu. Njezina specijalnost je otkrivanje kako kutovi, svjetlost i alati za uređivanje mogu promijeniti izgled tijela i sakriti sve njezine ‘mane’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ME / ALSO ME - Because POSING is fun but sitting COMFORTABLY is even better. Now let’s talk DIET CULTURE myths. For years, I thought if I GOT RID of my CELLULITE, I would be happy. It has always been my hang up. So I cut calories. I dropped dress sizes. I shrank. And I waited for that joy, for that feeling of confidence. It didn’t come. Not even at my smallest. None of these things made me feel BETTER about MYSELF. And now, now, years later, I am softer. Squishier. No longer starving. I weigh more. But my heart is lighter. Because here’s the thing I learned the hard way, The thing that diet ads never tell you: BODY IMAGE starts on the inside. It does. Being comfortable with your cellulite? Your stretchmarks? Your bits that wiggle and jiggle and fold here or crease there? All that requires mental work. Internal heavy lifting. Where day by day, month by month, you remind yourself how INCREDIBLE you are. And how your WORTH, your VALUE as a HUMAN, doesn’t CHANGE even when your body does. Nor does anyone else’s. So today, fight against the urge to measure WHO YOU ARE as a HUMAN against whatever is or isn’t happening with your body. Extend the same kindness to other women around you. And allow yourself the softness of a bit of self love. Because you ARE wonderful. You ARE incredible. You ARE WORTHY. Posed or relaxed, sandy or sweaty or sleepy or in any state. You’re loved. x PHOTOS @chiclebelle @gabrielleph #bodyacceptance #selflove #womenirl #cellulite #stretchmarks #normalizenormalbodies #instagramvsreality

Objavu dijeli Danae Mercer (@danaemercer)

Na Instagramu objavljuje fotografije koje pokazuju kako njezino tijelo izgleda prije i nakon uređivanja, ali i objašnjava kako je došlo do te drastične promjene u njima. Iako većina ljudi zna da su fotografije na Instagramu uređivane i pune filtera, one i dalje stvaraju velike probleme sa samopouzdanjem i prihvaćanjem svog izgleda, pogotovo kod mladih djevojaka. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Objavu dijeli Danae Mercer (@danaemercer)

Njezini pratitelji oduševljeni su njezinom iskrenošću i poticanjem tjelesnog izgleda. - Jučer sam pronašla tvoj profil, kada mi je i najviše trebao. Instagram je počeo imati negativan utjecaj na moje mišljenje o svom izgledu (moja visina, težina i činjenica da me dečko voli, ali vidi druge djevojke na Instagramu koje su ljepše od mene te kako da se nosim s time) i tvoja poruka mi je pomogla… Nemoj se uspoređivati s nepoznatim ljudima na Instagramu. Ja sam odlična takva kakva jesam - napisala je jedna djevojka u komentarima.

Dariju multipla skleroza nije spriječila da prehoda hodočašće od 600 km:

 Želi podići svijest o tjelesnoj ljepoti Na Instagramu pokazuje izgled stvarnog tijela: 'Ne mogu vjerovati koliko mi ljudi govori da sam hrabra zbog objava' Uz pomoć stručnjaka Jedan brat blizanac pridržavao se veganske dijete, a drugi mesne: Pogledajte kako izgledaju rezultati Merkur osiguranje BOLNA TEMA Kako si pomoći ako sumnjate na lom kostiju: Koji su simptomi, kome se javiti i kako se čim prije oporaviti?
NAKON PRVE DEBATE
Analitičari o sučeljavanju: Bernardić je pretjerao s papirima, Plenković smireniji i siguran
Juraj Šebalj:
'Class Plus goriva imaju specijalan dodatak aditiva koji štite motor i izvedbu mog auta podižu na višu razinu'
Ključne riječi IZGLED celulit iskrenost fotografije influencerica tijelo prihvaćanje
Napišite prvi komentar!

Za komentiranje je potrebna prijava/registracija. Ako nemate korisnički račun, izaberite jedan od dva ponuđena načina i registrirajte se u par brzih koraka.

Još iz rubrike Lifestyle

Krenulo je ljeto

Poznati meteorolog otkrio: Evo kakvo nas ljeto čeka i zašto nastaju nagle promjene vremena
Ružne poglede ignoriraju

Njemu je 21, njoj 60 godina, a njezine kćeri starije su od njega: 'Seks je fantastičan, ništa nas neće razdvojiti'
Lei Lou
PROMO

Mala plava haljinica za dašak francuskog chica ovo ljeto