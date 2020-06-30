Influencerica na Instagramu pokazuje celulit kako bi pokazala koliko su fotografije u bikinijima na zapravo uređene

Ona je jedna od rijetkih influencera na Instagramu koji pokazuju kako stvarno izgledaju, bez filtera i uređivanja fotografija. Danae Mercer, novinarka za zdravlje i fitness, na svom Instagram profilu ima više od 820 tisuća pratitelja, za koje objavljuje realne fotografije svog tijela, čak i one gdje joj se vide sve ‘nesavršenosti’, prenosi New York Post.
Insta vs reality — or LETS talk LIGHTING. Because that’s the main difference in these photos. In one, my bum is deliberately angled into the shadows. The softer light hides my cellulite and smooths most of my stretchmarks. It’s flattering. In the other, I’m just casually squatting (lol) beside the mirror. My hips and thighs are in the sunlight. Lumps and bumps are on show. There are a few posing differences (core tight, hips popped back, squeeeezzzinnnggg), but mostly this pic is about LIGHT working its magic. When I worked in magazines, we shot at sunrise or sunset. On most sets, there were people holding SUN DIFFUSERS and REFLECTORS to help create the perfect FLATTERING balance of shadow and light. The same thing happens on SOCIAL MEDIA, just in a different form. Most insta-models know EXACTLY how to POSE and work their angles. And they know LIGHTING too. Like how SIDE LIGHT, diffused from a window, is the most flattering for abs but usually pretty harsh on the face. It’s why you’ll often see a phone covering the face. Or how SHADOWS can gently eliminate certain LUMPS and BUMPS. All that is fine with me, honestly. It’s art and photography, and there is no shame in wanting to look FIERCE. But I also want to remind you about how SO MUCH on here is FILTERED. POSED. PERFECTED. And how you shouldn’t EVER COMPARE YOURSELF to a STRANGER on the internet. Because cowgirl, you’re just seeing their snapshots taken in PERFECT LIGHT. Your reality is a whole lot more varied, diverse, and human than that. It’s more perfectly imperfect. Real. Raw. And that’s a wonderful thing indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #womenirl #womenshealth #popsugarfitness #instagramvsreality #posingtips #cellulite #strengthmarks
Njezin moto je ‘ako imaš, pokaži’, čak i kada se radi o celulitu. Ona je svoj Instagram profil posvetila prihvaćanju ženskog tijela, pogotovo kada se radi o samom izgledu. Njezina specijalnost je otkrivanje kako kutovi, svjetlost i alati za uređivanje mogu promijeniti izgled tijela i sakriti sve njezine ‘mane’.
ME / ALSO ME - Because POSING is fun but sitting COMFORTABLY is even better. Now let’s talk DIET CULTURE myths. For years, I thought if I GOT RID of my CELLULITE, I would be happy. It has always been my hang up. So I cut calories. I dropped dress sizes. I shrank. And I waited for that joy, for that feeling of confidence. It didn’t come. Not even at my smallest. None of these things made me feel BETTER about MYSELF. And now, now, years later, I am softer. Squishier. No longer starving. I weigh more. But my heart is lighter. Because here’s the thing I learned the hard way, The thing that diet ads never tell you: BODY IMAGE starts on the inside. It does. Being comfortable with your cellulite? Your stretchmarks? Your bits that wiggle and jiggle and fold here or crease there? All that requires mental work. Internal heavy lifting. Where day by day, month by month, you remind yourself how INCREDIBLE you are. And how your WORTH, your VALUE as a HUMAN, doesn’t CHANGE even when your body does. Nor does anyone else’s. So today, fight against the urge to measure WHO YOU ARE as a HUMAN against whatever is or isn’t happening with your body. Extend the same kindness to other women around you. And allow yourself the softness of a bit of self love. Because you ARE wonderful. You ARE incredible. You ARE WORTHY. Posed or relaxed, sandy or sweaty or sleepy or in any state. You’re loved. x PHOTOS @chiclebelle @gabrielleph #bodyacceptance #selflove #womenirl #cellulite #stretchmarks #normalizenormalbodies #instagramvsreality
Na Instagramu objavljuje fotografije koje pokazuju kako njezino tijelo izgleda prije i nakon uređivanja, ali i objašnjava kako je došlo do te drastične promjene u njima. Iako većina ljudi zna da su fotografije na Instagramu uređivane i pune filtera, one i dalje stvaraju velike probleme sa samopouzdanjem i prihvaćanjem svog izgleda, pogotovo kod mladih djevojaka.
Njezini pratitelji oduševljeni su njezinom iskrenošću i poticanjem tjelesnog izgleda. - Jučer sam pronašla tvoj profil, kada mi je i najviše trebao. Instagram je počeo imati negativan utjecaj na moje mišljenje o svom izgledu (moja visina, težina i činjenica da me dečko voli, ali vidi druge djevojke na Instagramu koje su ljepše od mene te kako da se nosim s time) i tvoja poruka mi je pomogla… Nemoj se uspoređivati s nepoznatim ljudima na Instagramu. Ja sam odlična takva kakva jesam - napisala je jedna djevojka u komentarima.
Dariju multipla skleroza nije spriječila da prehoda hodočašće od 600 km: