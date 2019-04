Žena (61) iz Nebraske rodila vlastitu unuku svome gay sinu i njegovom suprugu

I've been scrolling through these pictures non-stop ever since we received them last night, and I can't even believe this is real life. As most of you know, this year my sister underwent a surgery that allowed us to retrieve several of her eggs. Several healthy embryos were created out of those eggs. Then, Matthew's mother stepped forward and offered us the greatest gift of all. She offered to carry our baby for us. Our first daughter, being created in the womb of her grandmother. It has been such a beautiful journey. We are so incredibly grateful. I can't even begin to describe and capture all of the feelings I have looking at these images. What an honor it is to have these two women in our life. What a beautiful gift this has all been. We are so excited that Uma Louise will be joining us earth side here in a few weeks. I love her deeply and immensely already. Photographs by @arielpanowicz

A post shared by Elliot Dougherty (@ephemeral.elliot) on Mar 11, 2019 at 10:54am PDT