Ukrajina tvrdi da je u jednom napadu ubila 100 ruskih vojnika. Objavljene snimke uništenja Soledara

1 / 4

A satellite view shows a school and buildings, in south Soledar, Ukraine, August 1, 2022. Satellite image 2023 Maxar Technologies./Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. Photo: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/REUTERS