PUCNJAVA U KANADI

Među ubijenima dva policajca, za sada uhićena jedna osoba

Policija poručuje ljudima da ostanu u kućama i zaključaju vrata
10. kolovoza 2018. u 15:33 8 komentara 4715 prikaza

Pucnjava u Kanadi
Najmanje četiri osobe ubijene su u pucnjavi koja se dogodila u Kanadi, javlja policija.

- Od četvero ubijenih u pucnjavi, dvoje je policijskih službenika. Imena nećemo još iznositi. Molimo za razumijevanje jer su ovo teška vremena za njihove kolege i obitelji. Nastavit ćemo s pružanjem informacija - poručila je polucija Frederictona na svom Twitter profilu. 

- Možemo potvrditi da smo uhitili jednu osobu. Nastavljamo s istragom, a vi nastavite izbjegavati područje napada. Za točne informaciju pratite naš profil - objavila je policija.

- Incident je rezultirao s četiri mrtve osobe - napisala je policija grad. 

Policija je na svom Twitteru pozvala sve građane Frederictona da javno ne objavljuju informacije o položaju i aktivnostima same policije.

Sky News javlja kako incident još traje, a policija poručuje ljudima da ostanu u kućama i zaključaju vrata.

Komentari 8
  • AAAAAA:

    multikulturalizam! Bravo kanađani, samo naprej!!!

  • ObrenM:

    Sluzbeno priopcenje ce biti prepisano od Lude Babe:"Ne radi se o terorizmu,vec o psihickom bolesniku"

  • prajdali100:

    Je l se to netko nije uspješno integrirao u kanadsko soroš- liberalno društvo ili je nekoj budali pukao film.Saznaćemo uskoro.

