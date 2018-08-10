Među ubijenima dva policajca, za sada uhićena jedna osoba

Najmanje četiri osobe ubijene su u pucnjavi koja se dogodila u Kanadi, javlja policija.

- Od četvero ubijenih u pucnjavi, dvoje je policijskih službenika. Imena nećemo još iznositi. Molimo za razumijevanje jer su ovo teška vremena za njihove kolege i obitelji. Nastavit ćemo s pružanjem informacija - poručila je polucija Frederictona na svom Twitter profilu.

Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10. kolovoza 2018.

- Možemo potvrditi da smo uhitili jednu osobu. Nastavljamo s istragom, a vi nastavite izbjegavati područje napada. Za točne informaciju pratite naš profil - objavila je policija.

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.



Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.



Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10. kolovoza 2018.

- Incident je rezultirao s četiri mrtve osobe - napisala je policija grad.

Policija je na svom Twitteru pozvala sve građane Frederictona da javno ne objavljuju informacije o položaju i aktivnostima same policije.

IMPORTANT: Please do not post information about the position or activities of police or first responders.



We are still working an active incident. We will release confirmed information as soon as we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10. kolovoza 2018.

Sky News javlja kako incident još traje, a policija poručuje ljudima da ostanu u kućama i zaključaju vrata.

Police continue to on scene of a shooting on Brookside Drive. Please avoid the area.



Due to the volume of calls, please refrain from calling the police station directly, and in case of emergency continue to call 9-1-1. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018