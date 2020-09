Apokalipsa u Americi: Nakon požara traže na desetke nestalih ljudi

1 / 7

According to the U.S. Forest Service - Pacific Northwest Region, as of September 11, 2020, 35 large fires were burning 1,503,001 acres across Oregon and Washington. The Forest Service has dispatched 7,055 Fire Personnel, 183 Crews, 557 Engines, and 50 Helicopters to confront the volume of fires throughout the Northwest. Photo by U.S. Forest Service - Pacific Northwest Region/UPI Photo via Newscom Newscom/PIXSELL