Meghan i Harry otkrili nadimak koji su nadjenuli bebi, fanovi oduševljeni

Budući roditelji Meghan Markle i princ Harry su tom prilikom svojim obožavateljima htjeli zahvaliti na donacijama za djecu i roditelje kojima je novac potreban.
16. travnja 2019. u 22:51 0 komentara 596 prikaza

Vojvotkinja i vojvoda od Sussexa s veseljem očekuju svoju prvu bebu, što se može vidjeti i na njihovom Instagram profilu kojeg su nedavno otvorili. 

Meghan i Harry su svojoj još nerođenoj bebi dali nadimak 'beba od Sussexa', što je izazvalo pravu euforiju na društvenim mrežama.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

"U ime vojvode i vojvotkinje (i bebe od Sussexa), veliko vam hvala", stoji ispod njihove objave.

Frogmore Cottage Meghan i Harry preselili su u novi dom, a ona je odmah razljutila zaposlenike

"Ovo je preslatko", glasi jedan od komentara razdraganih fanova.

To im je jako važno Palača objavila novosti vezane za prvo dijete Meghan i Harryja

Budući roditelji su tom prilikom svojim obožavateljima htjeli zahvaliti na donacijama za djecu i roditelje kojima je novac potreban.

