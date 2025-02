Nije mogla vjerovati što je čula nakon prvog spoja: 'Pobjegla sam zbog ove tri riječi'

one thing men will always have? The audacity. I started recording when he started getting spicy bc I just KNEW he was gonna say some out of pocket stuff. I sped up the video bc it was SO much 😳 Literally in part 2, he physically wouldn’t let me get out the car bc he wasn’t done with his yap sesh?? just let me go😩 I’m gonna talk more about this in my subscription videos on my profile bc I gotta get some stuff off my chest after that one 😮‍💨