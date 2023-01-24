Nevjerojatnih 11 nominacija za "Sve u isto vrijeme", 8 za "Elvisa"

Američka Akademija filmske umjetnosti i znanosti objavila je nominacije za ovogodišnje 95. po redu Oscare čija će se dodjela održati 12. ožujka. Nominirane u 23 kategorije u prijenosu uživo objavili su Riz Ahmed i Alison Williams.

Najviše, čak 11 nominacija, ostvario je film "Everything Everywhere All at Once", odnosno, "Sve u isto vrijeme" Daniela Kwana i Daniela Scheinerta. Taj znanstveno-fantastični indie hit natječe se, među ostalim, i u kategoriji najboljeg filma, redatelja, glavnih i sporednih ženskih uloga, sporedne muške uloge, glazbe, originalnog scenarija...

Devet nominacija ima film "The Banshees of Inisherin" Martina McDonagha s Colinom Farrellom i Brendanom Gleesonom u glavnim ulogama, ali i "All Quiet on the Western Front" Edwarda Bergera. Osam nominacija ima biografski spektakl "Elvis" Baza Luhrmanna, a nominaciju za ulogu Elvisa dobio je i mladi Austin Butler. Sedam nominacija zaradio je hvaljeni "The Fabelmans" Stevena Spielberga.

U nastavku pogledajte nominirane u sve 23 kategorije.

Sporedna ženska uloga:

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Kostimografija:

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Zvuk

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Glazba (originalni soundtrack)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Adaptirani scenarij

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Originalni scenarij

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Kratki igrani film

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Kratki animirani film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Sporedna muška uloga

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Glazba (Originalna pjesma)

“Applause” iz“Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” iz “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” iz “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” iz “RRR”

“This Is a Life” iz “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dugometražni dokumentarni film

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Kratkometražni dokumentarni film

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Dugometražni animirani film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Šminka i frizura

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Scenografija

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Montaža

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Fotografija

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Vizualni efekti

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Glavna muška uloga

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Glavna ženska uloga

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Redatelj

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ruben Ostlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Najbolji film

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

"Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”