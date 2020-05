Korona ugasila i ratove, ali u jednoj zemlji oružani sukobi ipak nisu stali

1 / 5

Children play at a makeshift amusement park to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib city Children play at a makeshift amusement park to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the opposition-held Idlib city in northwest Syria, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi KHALIL ASHAWI