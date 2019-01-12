Hrabrost ili ludost? Colin O’Brady potpuno sam prešao Antarktiku

Svakome od nas ponekad na pamet padne ideja koja se na prvu čini nemoguća, glupa ili čudna, ali baš takve ideje od pojedinaca naprave heroje. Amerikanac Colin O’Brady (33) svoju je ideju prije nekoliko dana proveo u djelo.
Naime, postao je prvi čovjek koji je potpuno sam prešao Antarktiku. Trebala su mu za to 54 dana. Na skijama je završio 1500 kilometara dugo putovanje s jedne na drugu obalu zaleđenog kontinenta.
Posljednja O’Bradyjeva etapa od 125 kilometara počela je na božićno jutro i uspješno ju je završio za 32 sata bez spavanja, a kada je došao do kraja nazvao je svoju obitelj i u suzama rekao: “Uspio sam”. Na kraju avanture objavio je i fotografiju na Instagramu uz drvenu ploču koja označava kraj ledene ploče Ross gdje završava kopnena masa kontinenta.
Priroda ga je uvijek privlačila
– Kada sam skijama prešao tu zamišljenu crtu, ostvario sam svoj cilj: postao sam prvi čovjek u povijesti koji je prešao Antarktiku od jedne do druge obale, sam samcat i bez ičije pomoći – napisao je O’Brady na Instagramu.
Day 46: GRAVITY. I feel like I’m flying!!! Well I must say it feels really nice to have gravity working in my favor for once. I only descended 100ft over the course of the day, but it was enough to give me a physical and emotional boost as I covered my furthest distance of the expedition, 25.5 miles...almost a marathon! Remember week 3 when I was getting crushed by the deep snow and only moving 10-11 miles everyday? That was brutal, but I kept imagining a day like today would eventually come so I kept getting out of my tent each morning and showing up. I believe this is often the case with any big goal. There are so many challenges along the way, and in those moments it’s so easy to want to quit. However it’s in those moments when we need to strengthen our resolve, knowing that one day all the challenge and turmoil of battling the metaphorical deep snow will pay off. No matter what you are currently working on, remember one day the uphill will turn to downhill and the deep snow will give way to firm ground and then you’ll feel like you are flying and it will all be worth it. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Kasnije je u telefonskom razgovoru za New York Times pojasnio kako mu je bilo voziti posljednju etapu.
– Nisam slušao glazbu, bio sam kao zaključan, kao da idem dok ne završim. Bilo je duboko, bilo je lijepo i to je bio nevjerojatan način da se završi– rekao je.
Dečka iz Portlanda oduvijek je iznimno privlačila priroda. Djetinjstvo je proveo istražujući planine na sjeverozapadu Pacifika i otuda se rodila ta njegova strast za avanture na otvorenom.
Kao dječak aktivno se bavio sportom i natjecao u plivanju i nogometu. Bio je regrutiran za plivanje na sveučilištu Yale, gdje je diplomirao ekonomiju 2006.
Day 42: DREAMS INTO REALITY. Even though I’m 50 miles past the South Pole now, I can’t help but post one more image from the day I arrived - a dream come true. Plus, today is a very historic date. On December 14, 1911, this day exactly 107 years ago, Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole. Talk about inspiration. That was a true journey into the unknown that took years and years to complete. I finished a bike ride in 2016 and got the spark of inspiration for this project. I immediately came home and wrote it all down on my whiteboard. Since that day I’ve been working everyday to turn this dream into reality; training, fundraising, researching. The key is that each day I took a step toward making my dream a reality even with countless setbacks and mistakes made along the way, I kept trying. I haven’t realized the dream yet. That’s what I’m doing every day out here...taking step after step to make it come true. Whatever you are dreaming of in life, be that in business, art, music, love, entrepreneurship, sports - it can be anything. Stop just dreaming and take the first step. As in the immortal words of Walt Disney, “If you can dream it, you can do it!!” But dreaming alone won’t get you there. If it’s going to work, action is required. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible Shoutout to @samuel.a.harrison for snapping this amazing shot of me. Samuel and another scientist from the South Pole station read about my journey in the @nytimes and came outside to the Pole to cheer me on!
Bivši je profesionalni triatlonac i planinar, a iako je u sportu dosta toga postigao, svi će ga vjerojatno pamtiti najviše po tome što je sam prešao Antarktiku.
Tijekom te avanture provodio je dane u uvjetima koji su dovodili njegovo tijelo do krajnjih granica. Borio se protiv gladi, hladnoće, samoće, ali i protiv teškog terena.
– Izgubio sam puno na težini, toliko da se bojim bolje pogledati svoje tijelo. Sat mi počinje kliziti na zglobu i morao sam stegnuti remen – izvještavao je o svom stanju tijekom ekspedicije.
Cijelo putovanje prošao je samo snagom mišića, zato je njegov pothvat još više važan.
No, nije se bunio ni na što, preživio je sve protiv čega se tolike dane na putovanju borio. Ostale su mu u sjećanju slike krajolika kojeg se itekako nagledao. Planine, ledenjaci i prostranstva prekrivena gomilom snijega te izluđujuća bjelina.
– Postao sam emocionalan, nostalgičan – napisao je pa dodao:
– Vrtio sam cjelokupnu ekspediciju u glavi i bio svjestan da ću pričati tu priču do kraja života, ali sam si rekao: živiš to sada – pa živi onda! Sve je postajalo sve dublje s osjetilima. Kako to zvuči kada se skije nabadaju na snijeg i klize po njemu? Kakav je to osjećaj ovdje? Stvarno samo pokušaj i doživi to iskustvo – pisao je i govorio sam sebi.
Day 20: GRATITUDE. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. No special meal for me, just another day pulling my sled and warming myself up eating ramen noodles in a whiteout halfway through the day. But I can feel all of the warmth and love vibrating in the air. In my family we have a tradition of beginning the Thanksgiving meal by going around the table and saying what we are grateful and thankful for. This Thanksgiving I have three things top of mind in ascending order from small to big. 1) Clean socks! I haven’t not changed a single article of clothing since I began. I didn’t even bring an extra pair of underwear to save weight. However I do have a pair of clean socks, and I treated myself to them for the holiday. 2) I am thankful for my health. It’s a huge blessing to have the opportunity to be able to give an expedition like this a shot. I’m thankful that so far my body is holding up. 3) Jenna B! I am so deeply grateful for the love of my life @jennabesaw. They say there is a “strong woman behind every successful man.” I say that phrase is nonsense. Jenna is beside me and more often than not in front of me leading the way. She has watched me fail and struggle so many times and been there to keep picking me up and pushing me forward. She calms me when I am afraid and always knows how to get me right back on track. On top of all that, she is a badass business woman. A project like this has so many moving parts behind the scenes. I’ve got it easy. I just have to walk in a straight line everyday. She juggles all of the balls with so much grace. I love you. Let’s raise a glass this Thanksgiving to all of the Jenna Bs of the world; strong successful women who make the world such a better place. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Nitko prije njega
Nitko, naravno, nije sumnjao u to da O’Brady neće uspjeti jer ipak iza sebe ima lijepu pustolovnu povijest. Bio je dvostruki svjetski rekorder u Grand Slamu za istraživače, odnosno došao je do Sjevernog pola, Južnog pola i osvojio tzv. Seven Summits što podrazumijeva penjanje na najviše planine svih sedam kontinenata. A sada je i potpuno sam prešao Antarktiku.
Isti pothvat, osvajanje Antarktike, ali nakon O’Bradyja, ostvario je i Britanac Loui Rudd (49), blizak prijatelj Henryja Worsleya koji je 2016. godine umro od infekcije nekoliko dana nakon što je odustao manje od 50 kilometara prije cilja.
