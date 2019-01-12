Hrabrost ili ludost? Colin O’Brady potpuno sam prešao Antarktiku

Day 46: GRAVITY. I feel like I’m flying!!! Well I must say it feels really nice to have gravity working in my favor for once. I only descended 100ft over the course of the day, but it was enough to give me a physical and emotional boost as I covered my furthest distance of the expedition, 25.5 miles...almost a marathon! Remember week 3 when I was getting crushed by the deep snow and only moving 10-11 miles everyday? That was brutal, but I kept imagining a day like today would eventually come so I kept getting out of my tent each morning and showing up. I believe this is often the case with any big goal. There are so many challenges along the way, and in those moments it’s so easy to want to quit. However it’s in those moments when we need to strengthen our resolve, knowing that one day all the challenge and turmoil of battling the metaphorical deep snow will pay off. No matter what you are currently working on, remember one day the uphill will turn to downhill and the deep snow will give way to firm ground and then you’ll feel like you are flying and it will all be worth it. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible

