Rađala je 25 sati u bolovima: 'Grudi su mi popucale od tiskanja'

And just like that our little Kinsey Sioux (‘Zissou’) is home. After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th. Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th. This is me 4 days postpartum - I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that’s keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels In my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it’s all so worth it. I’ve never been more in love and we’ve never felt more complete.

A post shared by ᴊᴀᴢᴢ ᴄʜᴀʀᴛᴏɴ (@jazzcharton) on Sep 18, 2019 at 1:32pm PDT