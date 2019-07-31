Princ Harry iznenadio obožavatelje! Otkrio koliko točno djece planira imati

Princ Harry u novom broju časopisa Vogue, koji je uređivala Meghan Markle, tvrdi da oni planiraju imati samo dvoje djece. Kaže da je to odlučio jer on i supruga žele spasiti planet.
U razgovoru s dr. Jane Goodall, primatologinjom i antropologinjom, kazao je da gleda drukčije na stvari otkad je postao otac maloga Archieja.
Drukčijeg je stajališta njegov brat William koji ima troje djece te se već neko vrijeme šuška da bi on i Kate Middleton mogli dobiti i četvrto.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images - Chris Jackson
Harry je progovorio i o rasizmu u Velikoj Britaniji te naglasio da postoji "nesvjesna pristranost" koja se prenosi s generacije na generaciju.
Pogledajte koji detalj je otkrio da je Meghan Markle trudna: