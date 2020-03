Ellin suprug u problemima: 'Ovo je prokleto težak i naporan posao'

This isnt just any sleep... This is a well deserved afternoon deep sleep power knap. This is three weeks of loan parenting a sick Bali whilst running three companies only then to have wifey bring home a little and very loud baby sister... this isn’t just a knap, this is bloody hard and tiring work! Single Parents, you are legend! Now sleep!

