Conchita Wurst drastično promijenila imidž i iznenadila fanove

#lifeball2018 @mrmartinz the king of colours - he did it in TWO steps 😳 @eduvongomes ... I mean.... 🙌 @thomaskirchgrabner - you are a genius your are an artist @jpheg - thank you for making it all happen and for dressing me in this badass aftershow look - thanks to @mad.duck.designs and @drmartensofficial @andrekarsai - thank you for having the worst job of the evening and being so so so brilliant at not punching me in the face 😅🙈❤️ (I’m so sorry 😅) @reginareisinger and René for weeks and weeks of coordinating rehearsals, recordings, life and concerts 🙌 thank you for being my brain 😅 @giorgiomadia 😂😂😂😂 I’m so sorry that we had to boycott you 😂😂😂😂 ‘we skip the vail!’ 😂😂😂 you are incredible ❤️ Alessandra - your review 🙌 @valentingambino - grazie, merci 👌 @limea76 - for you, nothing is impossible 🙏 Thank you to the @orf team - thank you for a beautiful editing! Thank you to all the artists 🙌 dancers (to ‚my girls‘: you are incredible) celebrities (starstruck 😱❤️) technicians - thank you so much for making the whole thing even possible ☝️ sound team & @danriderofficial (wo is da Dan? 😂) light - at the high note of The Sound of Music - killed me 🙌🙌🙌 the @lifeball_official Team - each an everyone a superhero 😳❤️😳❤️😳❤️ @markusfreistaetter - what a pro you are 🙌 @die_macherei - superwoman 😳❤️ @missymayofficial - celine 😍 #memories @rosemayalaba - listen 😉 ❤️u @verena_altenberger - i‘m in awe with you @zoestraub - what a talent what a beauty ❤️ @nathantrentmusic - your voice 😳🙌 Herbert - it was an honour 🙌 @gerykeszler - i told you... legendary 😉❤️

A post shared by conchita (@conchitawurst) on Jun 5, 2018 at 10:18am PDT