Conchita Wurst drastično promijenila imidž i iznenadila fanove

Conchita Wurst, kontroverzna austrijska pjevačica koja je 2014. pobijedila na Euroviziji s pjesmom "Rise Like A Phoenix", potpuno je promijenila imidž. Conchita se pojavila na Life Ballu , najvećoj austrijskoj dobrotvornoj manifestaciji usmjerenoj na podršku ljudi oboljelih od HIV-a i side s plavom kosom i plavom bradom, a fotografije novog imidža podijelila je i na Instgaramu.
Pjevačica, iza koje se se krije Tom Neuwirth, našalila se kako podsjeća na poznatog američkog hrvača Hulka Hogana.
Podsjetimo, Conchita je nedavno javno priznala da je HIV pozitivna, nakon što ju je ucijenio bivši dečko.
– HIV pozitivna sam dugo godina i to je zapravo nevažno za javnost, no moj bivši dečko prijeti da će izaći u javnost s tom vrlo osobnom informacijom pa neću nikome dati za pravo da zastraši i utječe na moj život u budućnosti. Otkad sam dobila dijagnozu, liječim se i godinama sam ispod granice detekcije tako da virus ne mogu prenijeti. Nisam htjela o tome govoriti u javnosti zbog mnogo razloga, a navest ću dva. Prvi je moja obitelj koja me bezuvjetno podupire otpočetka - objavila je tada Conchita.