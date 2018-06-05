HRVATSKA BiH
EUROVIZIJSKA POBJEDNICA

Conchita Wurst drastično promijenila imidž i iznenadila fanove

onchita se pojavila na Life Ballu , najvećoj austrijskoj dobrotvornoj manifestaciji usmjerenoj na podršku ljudi oboljelih od HIV-a i side s plavom kosom i plavom bradom, a fotografije novog imidža podijelila je i na Instgaramu.
05. lipnja 2018. u 21:37 34 komentara 4325 prikaza

Conchita Wurst
Foto: Jorg Carstensen/DPA/PIXSELL
Conchita Wurst, kontroverzna austrijska pjevačica koja je 2014. pobijedila na Euroviziji s pjesmom "Rise Like A Phoenix", potpuno je promijenila imidž. Conchita se pojavila na Life Ballu , najvećoj austrijskoj dobrotvornoj manifestaciji usmjerenoj na podršku ljudi oboljelih od HIV-a i side s plavom kosom i plavom bradom, a fotografije novog imidža podijelila je i na Instgaramu.

conchita wurst Bradata pjevačica Nakon prijetnji bivšeg dečka, Conchita otkrila tajnu koju skriva godinama

Pjevačica, iza koje se se krije Tom Neuwirth, našalila se kako podsjeća na poznatog američkog hrvača Hulka Hogana.

 

#lifeball2018 @mrmartinz the king of colours - he did it in TWO steps 😳 @eduvongomes ... I mean.... 🙌 @thomaskirchgrabner - you are a genius your are an artist @jpheg - thank you for making it all happen and for dressing me in this badass aftershow look - thanks to @mad.duck.designs and @drmartensofficial @andrekarsai - thank you for having the worst job of the evening and being so so so brilliant at not punching me in the face 😅🙈❤️ (I’m so sorry 😅) @reginareisinger and René for weeks and weeks of coordinating rehearsals, recordings, life and concerts 🙌 thank you for being my brain 😅 @giorgiomadia 😂😂😂😂 I’m so sorry that we had to boycott you 😂😂😂😂 ‘we skip the vail!’ 😂😂😂 you are incredible ❤️ Alessandra - your review 🙌 @valentingambino - grazie, merci 👌 @limea76 - for you, nothing is impossible 🙏 Thank you to the @orf team - thank you for a beautiful editing! Thank you to all the artists 🙌 dancers (to ‚my girls‘: you are incredible) celebrities (starstruck 😱❤️) technicians - thank you so much for making the whole thing even possible ☝️ sound team & @danriderofficial (wo is da Dan? 😂) light - at the high note of The Sound of Music - killed me 🙌🙌🙌 the @lifeball_official Team - each an everyone a superhero 😳❤️😳❤️😳❤️ @markusfreistaetter - what a pro you are 🙌 @die_macherei - superwoman 😳❤️ @missymayofficial - celine 😍 #memories @rosemayalaba - listen 😉 ❤️u @verena_altenberger - i‘m in awe with you @zoestraub - what a talent what a beauty ❤️ @nathantrentmusic - your voice 😳🙌 Herbert - it was an honour 🙌 @gerykeszler - i told you... legendary 😉❤️

A post shared by conchita (@conchitawurst) on

Podsjetimo, Conchita je nedavno javno priznala da je HIV pozitivna, nakon što ju je ucijenio bivši dečko.

 

Hulk Hogan Realness #theunstoppables

A post shared by conchita (@conchitawurst) on

– HIV pozitivna sam dugo godina i to je zapravo nevažno za javnost, no moj bivši dečko prijeti da će izaći u javnost s tom vrlo osobnom informacijom pa neću nikome dati za pravo da zastraši i utječe na moj život u budućnosti.  Otkad sam dobila dijagnozu, liječim se i godinama sam ispod granice detekcije tako da virus ne mogu prenijeti. Nisam htjela o tome govoriti u javnosti zbog mnogo razloga, a navest ću dva. Prvi je moja obitelj koja me bezuvjetno podupire otpočetka - objavila je tada Conchita.

Conchita Wurst
1 / 15
Pobjednica 63. Eurosonga je predstavnica Izraela
Conchita Wurst VEČERNJAKOV IZBOR Ovo je 10 najšokantnijih nastupa u povijesti Eurosonga Conchita Wurst Transformacija Sjećate se Conchite? Pobjednica Eurosonga potpuno je promijenila stil Conchita Wurst ŠOKIRAO OBOŽAVATELJE Tom Neuwirth: Morat ću ubiti Conchitu Wurst
Komentari 34

