Na rubu novog rata? Trump prijeti odmazdom ako odbiju njegov uvjet, a oni mu uzvratili jednim potezom

The S-300 missile system is displayed during the National Army Day parade ceremony in Tehran, Iran, April 18, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. Photo: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS

Foto: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS