FOTO Internet eksplodirao: Pogledajte najbolje fore nakon Super Bowla

Super Bowl , najveći sportski događaj u Sjedinjenim Američkim Državama, i ove je godine privukao milijune gledatelja pred ekrane. U finalu NFL sezone snage su odmjerili Kansas City Chiefs i Philadelphia Eagles, a pobjedu su odnijeli Eaglesi, ostavivši Chiefsima gorak okus poraza. No, osim same utakmice, društvene mreže preplavili su memovi koji su se brzo proširili internetom.

Chiefs fans after the refs couldn’t save them pic.twitter.com/aRU5xvvcsO — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 10, 2025

Brady waiting for Mahomes outside the Chiefs locker room after the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/qgHFd1nj3Z — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 10, 2025

Kao i svake godine, korisnici društvenih mreža nisu propustili priliku za humoristične komentare. Veliki broj memova odnosio se na težak ponedjeljak ujutro nakon kasnog Super Bowla, uz standardne šale o američkom shvaćanju ovog finala kao „najvećeg sportskog događaja“, unatoč tome što NFL nema široku globalnu bazu navijača poput nogometa.

Chiefs offensive line pic.twitter.com/bteZGqql3F — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 10, 2025

Chiefs fans watching the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/BAQIe1q2Ci — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 10, 2025

This Super Bowl is great so far. America is so back ✊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ym6qiyPWO2 — 🇺🇸 Bull Moose American 🇺🇸 (@BullMooseMemes) February 10, 2025

“It shall be called the Super Bowl and will be a huge national event played deep into the night on Sunday when everyone must go into work on Monday.”



“Why not play it on Saturday?”



“Nobody knows.” pic.twitter.com/LJ8jkZiEwe — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 9, 2025

Posebnu pažnju privukla je slaba igra Patricka Mahomesa i njegovih Chiefsa, koji nisu uspjeli postići poene sve do treće četvrtine. Internet je bio preplavljen šalama na račun njihove neprepoznatljive igre, a dio korisnika likovao je zbog poraza moćne momčadi Andyja Reida. Također, usporedbe Mahomesa s legendarnim Tomom Bradyjem postale su predmet brojnih komentara i duhovitih objava.

After the pregame show and that

Half time performance by #KendrickLamar with Trump in attendance, Black

America is like……✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Fq9qBfflHw — Tara Setmayer (🦋🦋 meet me there!) (@TaraSetmayer) February 10, 2025

Americans: The Super Bowl is the most iconic sporting event in the World.



The World: pic.twitter.com/YNYUNIdF4u — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 9, 2025

Me at the Super Bowl party: pic.twitter.com/dyoCcIFUuU — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) February 9, 2025

Super Bowl ne bi bio potpun bez dolaska poznatih osoba, a ovogodišnje izdanje nije razočaralo. Među uzvanicima su bili Donald Trump, Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lionel Messi i mnogi drugi. Međutim, najveću pažnju privukla je Taylor Swift, koja je stigla podržati svog dečka Travisa Kelcea, igrala Kansas City Chiefsa. Pjevačica je u jednom trenutku prikazana na velikom ekranu u stadionu Caesars Superdome, a dio publike ju je izviždao, što je izazvalo lavinu reakcija na društvenim mrežama. Ubrzo su se pojavili brojni memovi, koji su uključivali i reference na njezinu glazbu, ali i šale na račun navijača koji je ne podržavaju.

I hope someone is keeping an eye on #Trump !



With so many incredibly talented black people along with Lady Gaga (a massive supporter of the LGBTQ+ community) all in one place, he might spontaneously combust from MAGA soaked rage. 😂#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/7f4e80pPKA — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) February 9, 2025

Taylor Swift accidentally recreated an iconic meme at Super Bowl after being booed https://t.co/uGJjqpP3K2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 10, 2025