NAVIJAČI SE NAŠALILI

FOTO Internet eksplodirao: Pogledajte najbolje fore nakon Super Bowla

Autor
Večernji.hr
10.02.2025.
u 10:20

Kao i svake godine, korisnici društvenih mreža nisu propustili priliku za humoristične komentare.

Super Bowl, najveći sportski događaj u Sjedinjenim Američkim Državama, i ove je godine privukao milijune gledatelja pred ekrane. U finalu NFL sezone snage su odmjerili Kansas City Chiefs i Philadelphia Eagles, a pobjedu su odnijeli Eaglesi, ostavivši Chiefsima gorak okus poraza. No, osim same utakmice, društvene mreže preplavili su memovi koji su se brzo proširili internetom.

Veliki broj memova odnosio se na težak ponedjeljak ujutro nakon kasnog Super Bowla, uz standardne šale o američkom shvaćanju ovog finala kao „najvećeg sportskog događaja", unatoč tome što NFL nema široku globalnu bazu navijača poput nogometa.

Posebnu pažnju privukla je slaba igra Patricka Mahomesa i njegovih Chiefsa, koji nisu uspjeli postići poene sve do treće četvrtine. Internet je bio preplavljen šalama na račun njihove neprepoznatljive igre, a dio korisnika likovao je zbog poraza moćne momčadi Andyja Reida. Također, usporedbe Mahomesa s legendarnim Tomom Bradyjem postale su predmet brojnih komentara i duhovitih objava.

Super Bowl ne bi bio potpun bez dolaska poznatih osoba, a ovogodišnje izdanje nije razočaralo. Među uzvanicima su bili Donald Trump, Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lionel Messi i mnogi drugi. Međutim, najveću pažnju privukla je Taylor Swift, koja je stigla podržati svog dečka Travisa Kelcea, igrala Kansas City Chiefsa. Pjevačica je u jednom trenutku prikazana na velikom ekranu u stadionu Caesars Superdome, a dio publike ju je izviždao, što je izazvalo lavinu reakcija na društvenim mrežama. Ubrzo su se pojavili brojni memovi, koji su uključivali i reference na njezinu glazbu, ali i šale na račun navijača koji je ne podržavaju.

