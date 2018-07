Tajči: Ovo sam obećala pokojnom suprugu i to obećanje ću ispuniti

The church was supposed to be closed today... but the door was opened and we walked in. I told the boys this is where Matthew and I got married... I stood in the back where on Dec 4, 1999 I held my father’s hand and giggled with him before I walked down the aisle to my groom. My boys stood back as I walked toward the altar alone. This time with both my father and my husband being gone... The silence of the empty church was heavy and sad. I stood there letting the tears run down my cheek but only for a moment. I had my three amazing sons there along with my best friend who was my maid of honor. I knew I had to let go of grief. It was a beautiful blessing to be there and be reminded of Matthew’s and mine love. I allowed myself to feel the pain that came with loosing him. But then I had to turn back to where the love is real and alive - so I hugged my boys and stepped out. Life goes on. Love lives on. I had made a promise to Matthew to find reasons for joy and go on living and loving, and I’ll keep that promise. (Like I kept the one I made in this church even through the hardest of our married days.) #lovecomeswithpain #zagreb #transformation #loveheals

A post shared by Tajci (@tajcicameron) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:49am PDT