Raskol u slavnoj obitelji: Sin legendarnog glumca zabrinut za njegovo zdravlje, on ga odlučio tužiti

File photo dated September 01, 2017 - Anouchka Delon and Anthony Delon arriving at Montparnasse cemetery for the funerals of the actress Mireille Darc in Paris, France. - Alain Delon eldest son Anthony Delon announced in Paris Match on Wednesday that he had lodged a complaint against his sister, Anouchka, on 7 November. He accuses her of hiding their father's state of health from him and their brother Alain-Fabien. "She clearly put him in danger", he says, adding that his sister "gave him no choice" about filing a police report. "He added that his sister had never informed the siblings "that between 2019 and 2022, Alain Delon had undergone five cognitive tests during his visits to the clinic in Switzerland, none of which he passed". Photo by Nasser Berzane-Alban Wyters/ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: Berzane-Wyters/ABACA/ABACA

