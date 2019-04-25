HRVATSKA BiH
suprug neutješan

Glumica i manekenka preminula iznenada u 37. godini

Uzrok smti glumice Stefanie Sherk nije poznat, a njezin suprug, Demian Bichir je pratitelje na Instagramu zamolio da ga puste da tuguje u miru.
25. travnja 2019.

Manekenka i glumica Stefanie Sherk preminula je iznenada u 37. godini života, a uzrok smrti još nije poznat.

Vijest je na Instagramu objavio njezin suprug, glumac Demian Bichir

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully. It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace. Queridos amigos, A nombre de la familia Sherk y la familia Bichir Nájera, con un dolor indescriptible, les informo que nuestra hermosa Stefanie Sherk, mi amada esposa, falleció en completa paz, el pasado 20 de Abril del año en curso. Han sido los días más tristes y dolorosos de nuestras vidas y no sabemos cuánto tiempo nos llevará sobreponernos a este dolor. La hermosa, angelical y talentosa presencia de mi Stefanie será echada de menos profundamente y permanecerá en nuestros corazones para siempre. Agrademos a todos de antemano sus oraciones y de manera respetuosa pedimos su comprensión para que podamos vivir este luto en paz y privacidad en estos momentos tan difíciles para todos nosotros. Es nuestra más sincera esperanza que nuestra amada Stefanie, mi ángel y amor de mi vida, descanse eternamente en paz.

"Dragi prijatelji, u ime obitelji Sherk i Bichir Nájera, s nezamislivom boli objavljujem da je 20. travnja 2019. godine preminula naša najdraža Stefanie Sherk, moja voljena žena", napisao je ožalošćeni suprug.

Dodao je i kako je ovo cijeloj obitelji najteže razdoblje u životu, te zamolio pratitelje da ih puste da tuguju u miru
Glumica se pojavljivala u brojnim serijama kao što su "CSI: Cyber", "Bridge", "Hashtag"...

