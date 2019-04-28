HRVATSKA BiH
Drogirani i vezani: Otkrivena prava istina o fotkama princa Harryja na Safariju

Oni koji su preletjeli preko galerije najvjerojatnije su zaključili da vojvoda jako hrabar jer se uspio tako približiti divljim zvijerima, no istina je da su sve tri životinje prije susreta s Harryjem omamljene i vezane.
Princ Harry
Foto: Press Association/PIXSELL
Pogledajte galeriju 1/6
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Sudeći prema fotkama koje je objavio na svom Instagram profilu, Vojvoda od Sussexa je prirodni talent za fotografiju. 

Termin je blizu Oklade o kraljevskoj bebi: Meghan će roditi crvenokosu djevojčicu Dianu

No iako kamera nikad ne laže, Harryjeve fotke nosoroga, slona i lava nisu baš otkrile cijelu istinu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Oni koji su preletjeli preko galerije najvjerojatnije su zaključili da vojvoda jako hrabar jer se uspio tako približiti divljim zvijerima, no istina je da su sve tri životinje prije susreta s Harryjem omamljene i vezane. Pratitelji na Instagramu nisu to mogli vidjeti jer su fotke izrezane i obrađene, no službeni fotografi koji su ih pratili otkrili su pravu istinu, a fotke iz drugog kuta je objavio Daily Mail.

porod kod kuće Beba je stigla? Vozilo hitne pomoći viđeno ispred imanja!

Kada je Harry objavio fotke za Dan planeta Zemlje obožavateljima je držao prodike o čuvanju planeta i prirode, no izbjegnuo je objasniti kako su fotke nastale.

Pogledajte koji je detalj otkrio da je Meghan Markle trudna:

Ključne riječi Princ Harry Meghan Markle kraljevska obitelj

