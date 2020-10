Nestat će u trenu: Brownie kolač s dva omiljena slatkiša - Nutellom i Kinder čokoladicama

KINDER & NUTELLA STUFFED BROWNIES 😍 Fudgy brownies filled with a layer of Kinder chocolate and Nutella 🤤 I made a similar version of these right at the start of Lockdown, but these are definitely an upgrade in my opinion 😋 You could always add Kinder Bueno pieces to it. I would recommend adding them after it’s cooked if you don’t want the wafer to go soft in the oven 🙌 Sound on for full instructions 🔉 All you need is: 170g unsalted butter (melted) 250g caster sugar 2 Large eggs 125g milk chocolate 100g plain flour 30g cocoa powder 1 tsp salt 27 Kinder chocolate bars 150g Nutella, melted Tin size: 8x8” Tip: Let the brownies cool fully in the tin. Refrigerate overnight for firmer brownies. Happy Wednesday everybody 😘 #fitwafflekitchen #fitwaffle

