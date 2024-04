Mladi ne žele ratovati, Ukrajinu brane i umirovljenici: jedinicu Stepski vukovi predvodi Deda (68)

Members of the company tactical group "Steppe Wolves" of the Voluntary Formation of the Zaporizhzhia Territorial Community disassemble a shell for a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system to convert it for use with a handmade small MLRS for firing toward Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer Photo: Stringer/REUTERS

Foto: Stringer/REUTERS