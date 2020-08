Macron stigao u Bejrut: 'Ova bi eksplozija trebala označiti početak nove ere'

1 / 10

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the airport in Beirut Lebanon's President Michel Aoun welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the airport in Beirut, Lebanon August 6, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY DALATI NOHRA