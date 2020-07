Europska policija kriminalcima upala u neprobojne mobitele

1 / 4

NCA raid Birmingham IMAGE PIXELATED BY PA PICTURE DESK A man is led away by officers after he was detained during a raid by the National Crime Agency and police on a property in Birmingham on 26/06/20 in relation to an investigation on Encrochat, a military-grade encrypted communication system used by organised criminals trading in drugs and guns. Up to June 16, officers in the UK had arrested 307 suspects, of whom 69 had been charged, recovered 106 Encrochat devices and seized more than GBP 36 million and 916,000 euro (GBP 826,000) in cash. Jacob King Photo: PA Images/PIXSELL