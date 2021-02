Erdogan studente usporedio s teroristima: 'Njih smo poslali u grobove, i drugdje ćemo isto'

1 / 8

Riot Police Break Up Student Protest - Istanbul Thousands of riot police used rubber bullets, tear gas and batons on Tuesday to break up the latest in a series of demonstrations by students in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, causing injuries to dozens of protesters. Over the past month students and academics at Bogazici University have been protesting against the appointment of a new rector, Melih Bulu, who was given the post on January 1 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Istanbul, Turkey, February 2, 2021. Photo by Depo Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM Depo Photos/ABACA /PIXSELL