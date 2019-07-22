HRVATSKA BiH
Bez imalo krivnje

Bivša vegetarijanka zaprepastila načinom kako sada hrani svoju obitelj

Majka Rachel Carrie (35) iz Yorkshirea u Engleskoj prošle je godine upucala 80 fazana, 40 pataka i oko 125 golubova, a njima je nahranila svoje ukućane
22. srpnja 2019. u 12:19 4 komentara 1335 prikaza

Rachel Carrie
Foto: Instagram
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Bivša vegetarijanka zaprepastila je javnost nakon što je otkrila kako prehranjuje svoju obitelj.

znak sepse Dobro je znati Majka upozorila: Da nisam zbog ove crvene linije sina odvela liječniku, mogao je umrijeti

Majka Rachel Carrie (35) iz Yorkshirea u Engleskoj prošle je godine, naime, upucala 80 fazana, 40 pataka i oko 125 golubova, a njima je nahranila svoje ukućane.

Rachel u lov ide uz pristanak poljoprivrednika i drugih zemljoposjednika, a njezin sin tinejdžer ulovljenim životinjama hrani se od svoje četvrte godine, piše The Sun.

Ona je bila vegetarijanka kao djevojčica, a još uvijek tvrdi da je ljubiteljica životinja te da je mnogo puta izliječila ozlijeđene životinje u divljini. Vjeruje da je vegetarijanci i vegani trebaju smatrati saveznikom.

– Vegetarijanci i vegani, strijelci i lovci moraju viti obrazovani. Mi nismo neprijatelji – kaže ona.

Vegetarijanka je postala sa sedam godina i tako se hranila punih pet godina jer ju je uzrujavao tvornički uzgoj.

Lov u Hrvatskoj PAZITE NA DATUME Koju je divljač dozvoljeno loviti u Hrvatskoj, gdje i kada

No, pogledi su joj se promijenili kada je njezin otac kupio Harris sokola, pticu grabljivicu koja male sisavce, insekte i glodavce. No, voljela i zečeve.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This photo is almost 8years old!! But pretty much embodies how I feel about shooting pigeons and fieldsports in general to this day and it also marks 7years of friendship between @kristofferclausen and I as he took the photo! Kris has always been a big supporter of female hunters 📸 its amazes to think that back in the day a photo like this was a rarity! There were hardly any women at all involved in field sports, especially in the UK compared to now, I remember being really quite misunderstood, I fought misogyny, prejudice, bullying and misconceptions about my looks, my ability to be in the field. It was tough. But over the years I just let my shooting do the talking, and the sneers and sniggers and bullying turned into invites to shoot, compliments and apologies for underestimating me! Don’t ever let someone’s opinions of you stop you from feeling worthy. Break barriers, pioneer change and laugh in the face of anyone who says you can’t! . . . #hunting #pioneer #motivation #transforming #breakingthemould

A post shared by Rachel Carrie (@rachelcarriehunting) on

– Ne bih jela meso ili kupovnu govedinu i piletinu, no rado bih pojela zečji gulaš – prisjetila se ona i dodala:

– Osjećala bih se puno sigurnije jesti ono što znam gdje je živjelo, ako to ima ikakvog smisla.

Rachel radi kao procjenitelj utjecaja na okoliš, a osim divljih ptica, rado lovi i jelene.

– Upucaš je ravno u srce i ta životinja nije ni da ciljaš u nju. Nije patila, nije bila uplašena, nije se kilometrima vozila do klaonice – kaže ona. Njezina obitelj sada se hrani samo onime što ulove te ne osjećaju krivnju zbog toga.

– Kao lovci možemo dobiti sve hranjive vrijednosti koje nam meso daje, a bez osjećaja krivnje – tvrdi ona.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Very cool to see the BBC documentary The Deer Stalker, factual and unbiased. Well done to all involved. For those who don’t understand:- deer have no natural predators in this country, hunting keeps numbers to a level the natural environment can sustain, selective hunting of certain animals aged or in poor condition maintains the health of the herd. Hunting is a completely natural, ethical and sustainable harvest of venison a much healthier alternative to most red meats. 🏔🦌🍽 📸 @pace_brothers . . . #hunting #deerhunting #reddeer #highlands #stag #Scotland #stalking #hillstalking #hunter #whatgetsyououtdoors #outdoorlife #venison #healthyeating #sustainable #harvest #hills #beauty #nature #wild

A post shared by Rachel Carrie (@rachelcarriehunting) on

 

Komentari 4
Komentari 4
  • _ziva_istina:

    Aha , doslo iz dupeta u glavu, samo treba bit umjeren i u mesu i u biljozderstvu. Treba zant gdje je granica.

  • esl96805:

  • Bela:

    "majka" Rachel Carrie? je li ona ili njezina majka? opet ti doslovni prijevodi iz engleskoga... pa potpuno je irelevantno je li ona sama ima djece ili nema. bit je članka da je podivljala za lovom. odvratno

2