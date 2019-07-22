Bivša vegetarijanka zaprepastila načinom kako sada hrani svoju obitelj

Bivša vegetarijanka zaprepastila je javnost nakon što je otkrila kako prehranjuje svoju obitelj.
Majka Rachel Carrie (35) iz Yorkshirea u Engleskoj prošle je godine, naime, upucala 80 fazana, 40 pataka i oko 125 golubova, a njima je nahranila svoje ukućane.
Rachel u lov ide uz pristanak poljoprivrednika i drugih zemljoposjednika, a njezin sin tinejdžer ulovljenim životinjama hrani se od svoje četvrte godine, piše The Sun.
Ona je bila vegetarijanka kao djevojčica, a još uvijek tvrdi da je ljubiteljica životinja te da je mnogo puta izliječila ozlijeđene životinje u divljini. Vjeruje da je vegetarijanci i vegani trebaju smatrati saveznikom.
– Vegetarijanci i vegani, strijelci i lovci moraju viti obrazovani. Mi nismo neprijatelji – kaže ona.
Vegetarijanka je postala sa sedam godina i tako se hranila punih pet godina jer ju je uzrujavao tvornički uzgoj.
No, pogledi su joj se promijenili kada je njezin otac kupio Harris sokola, pticu grabljivicu koja male sisavce, insekte i glodavce. No, voljela i zečeve.
– Ne bih jela meso ili kupovnu govedinu i piletinu, no rado bih pojela zečji gulaš – prisjetila se ona i dodala:
– Osjećala bih se puno sigurnije jesti ono što znam gdje je živjelo, ako to ima ikakvog smisla.
Rachel radi kao procjenitelj utjecaja na okoliš, a osim divljih ptica, rado lovi i jelene.
– Upucaš je ravno u srce i ta životinja nije ni da ciljaš u nju. Nije patila, nije bila uplašena, nije se kilometrima vozila do klaonice – kaže ona. Njezina obitelj sada se hrani samo onime što ulove te ne osjećaju krivnju zbog toga.
– Kao lovci možemo dobiti sve hranjive vrijednosti koje nam meso daje, a bez osjećaja krivnje – tvrdi ona.
