Odlična forma

Žene joj zavide! Glumica proslavila 55. rođendan i objavila fotku u badiću

Teri Hatcher kaže kako se tek sada počela osjećati dobro u svojoj koži.
13. prosinca 2019. u 20:00

Foto: PA/Pixsell
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Teri Hatcher gledatelji znaju po ulozi u hit seriji "Kućanice" nedavno je proslavila 55. rođendan i uoči proslave rođendana objavila je na Instagramu fotografiju na kojoj je u kupaćem kostimu kako bi svojim pratiteljima pokazala rezultat treninga i režima na kojem je bila nekoliko tjedana.

Teri Hatcher ISPOVIJEST Zvijezdu 'Kućanica' silovao je ujak kad je imala samo pet godina

- Zašto objaviti sliku sebe u bikiniju? Pa zato što je moje tijelo ima 55 godina i zapravo je ovo oslobađajuće. Naime, tek sada sam se počela dobro osjećati u vlastitoj koži. Možda ne svaki dan, ali većinu dana. Starenje vam omogućuje da spoznate svrhu svog postojanja i da budete zahvalni. - napisala je Teri uz fotografiju koju je objavila. U nastavku je dodala:

promašaj Umjesto u dekolte svi su gledali u nešto drugo: O ovom izdanju svi pričaju

- Imate dovoljno godina da shvatite čudo života, a dovoljno ste mladi da biste uživali u tom saznanju. Možete istovremeno biti ranjivi i jaki.  Možete oprostiti drugima i sebi. Spremni ste uložiti napor da postignete cilj ili ne. I to je u redu.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Exercise has become a source of well being not a means to look good naked. As part of my @f45_training 8 week challenge we had to submit an after photo. So why actually post a pic of myself in a bikini? Well, this is my truth and being in this 55 year old body actually feels liberating. Here’s the thing. I’ve finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them. Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for. You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time. You can forgive others and yourself. You are willing to put in the effort to reach a goal...or not. And that’s okay. Mostly, you know to make the most of every moment. For me that is sharing joy & positivity, knowledge I’ve gained through experience both successes and failures, and helping to lift others up. Sharing myself in a bikini (which I may or may not ever wear again) Is me Being open to others, open to life... finding glorious connection and community. No filters, no makeup, no airbrushing, no negativity. Be strong enough to be vulnerable. #teristuesdaytips #birthdayweek #bekind #giveback #enjoy #liveyourbestlife

A post shared by Teri Hatcher (@officialterihatcher) on

 

Napetost Eva Longoria otkrila o 'Kućanicama' ono o čemu se dugo šuškalo

U komentarima je dobila pohvale za svoj izgled i mnoge žene su joj rekle kako joj zavide na ovakvoj formi i liniji. 

Ključne riječi teri hatcher
