Nakon burnog razvoda: Kći jedne od najbogatijih Hrvatica ponovno je rekla 'da'

A personal thank you to everyone that made opening Maddox Gallery Los Angeles possible. I hope everyone had as an amazing year as us and that 2019 brings lots of love,health and happiness to all. My personal highlights have been opening the gallery in LA with the woman I love and her agreeing to marry me ❤️❤️ Here is to a fantastic 2019 🍾

A post shared by Sam Palmer (@sam_maddoxgalleryla) on Dec 31, 2018 at 5:07am PST