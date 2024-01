Hollywoodski glumac ne odvaja od fatalne Srpkinje: Zbog nje zaratio s obitelji i prihvatio pravoslavnu vjeru

British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA)"n"n****File Photo**"n* CHRISTIAN BALE'S WIFE PREGNANT WITH SECOND CHILD"nActor CHRISTIAN BALE is set to become a father for a second time."n Former model Sandra 'Sibi' Bale, 43, displayed a fuller figure as she accompanied The Dark Knight star to the Oscars in Hollywood last Sunday (02Mar14), and now it's been revealed she is pregnant with a sibling for their daughter Emmeline, who turns nine later this month (Mar14)."n A representative for the 40-year-old Brit has declined to comment."n The couple wed in 2000. (MT/WNWCPL/MT)"n**"n"nBritish Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2014 held at the Royal Opera House - Arrivals"n"nFeaturing: Christian Bale, Sibi Blazic"nWhere: London, United Kingdom"nWhen: 16 Feb 2013"nCredit: Lia Toby/WENN.comLTA/WENN/PIXSELL

Foto: LTA