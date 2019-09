Uz ove trikove više nikad nećete bacati vrećice čaja

Attack Razor Burn!!!! Razor burn is a pain, but you can do something about it if you keep some used tea bags around. Instead of putting bits of toilet paper on your face to cover up minor nicks and scratches, apply a cool and damp tea bag instead. It will stop the bleeding and the antioxidants will help your skin heal. @sunnyside_tea

