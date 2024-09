Pogledali smo seriju koja je unijela raskol među fanove Netflixa: Jedni je obožavaju, drugi mrze, a evo kako se nama svidjela

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Ishaan Khatter, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor and Sam Nivola pose together as they attend the UK premiere of the TV series "The Perfect Couple" at the BFI IMAX in London, Britain, September 2, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim Photo: Mina Kim/REUTERS

Foto: Mina Kim/REUTERS