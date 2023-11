U Bletchleyu, domu 'razbijača šifri' - Kina, EU i SAD dogovorile suradnju oko AI

(231102) -- BLETCHLEY PARK, Nov. 2, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Wu Zhaohui (2nd L), China's vice minister of science and technology, attends AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, Britain, Nov. 1, 2023. Wu spoke at the opening plenary session of the summit on Wednesday, and the Chinese delegation participated in discussions on AI safety and other issues. The Chinese delegation promoted China's Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Initiative launched at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing on Oct. 18, and will carry out bilateral talks with relevant countries. (Xinhua/Li Ying) Photo: Li Ying/XINHUA

