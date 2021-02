Najmanje 15 poginulih u odronu ledenjaka, 30 radnika još zarobljeno u tunelu

1 / 8

Excavator exits a tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India during a rescue operation after a glacier burst in this still frame taken from video dated Excavator exits a tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India during a rescue operation after a glacier burst, in this still frame taken from video dated February 8, 2021. STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE/via REUTERS TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. INDIA OUT. REUTERS TV