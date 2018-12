Želite li ispravno izvesti tehniku: Ovako to ja radim sa svojom djevojkom

Another @ibjjf event underway this weekend. Just a reminder to everyone about what's legal and illegal from cross ashi garami. I attended a 4 hour rules meeting before no gi pans so this information is 100% accurate. As long as theres no Achilles grip on the near leg or leg lace, cross ashi is 100% legal. ITS NOT REAPING so dont let anyone tell you it is. Also theres a half naked sonny in the video. Hope you all enjoy. @heysonnyy @hypnotik

