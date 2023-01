Ljutić: Kad sam se spustila stazom znala sam da je dobro, ovo je kao san

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic - January 29, 2023 Germany's Lena Duerr celebrates after winning the race with second placed Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. and third placed Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Photo: LISI NIESNER/REUTERS

