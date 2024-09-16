Veliki trijumf FX-a na Emmyjima! Jedna je serija oborila sve rekorde

Samo osam mjeseci nakon što je zbog štrajka održana dodjela nagrada Emmy za 2023. godinu, noćas su u Hollywoodu dodijeljene i nagrade za 2024. godinu.
FX-ova serija "The Bear" oborila je je vlastiti rekord od 10 nagrada za komediju u jednoj sezoni, koji je postigla prošle godine, sa svojih 11 nagrada, uključujući režiju za Christophera Storera. No, iznenađenje je bilo kada nije dobila nagradu za najbolju komediju, budući da je taj Emmy osvojila serija "Hacks".
Jeremy Allen White i Ebon Moss-Bachrach iz serije “The Bear” ponovno su osvojili nagrade za najboljega glavnog i sporednog glumca u humorističnoj seriji, dok je njihova kolegica Liza Colón-Zayas osvojila svoju prvu Emmy nagradu za sporednu glumicu. Jean Smart iz serije “Hacks” osvojila je nagradu za najbolju glumicu u humorističnoj seriji,
FX je također imao veliku večer sa serijom "Shogun", koja je osvojila Emmy za najbolju dramu, glavnog glumca Hiroyukija Sanadu, glumicu Annu Sawai i režiju za Fredericka E.O. Toye. Nakon što je prošlog vikenda osvojio 14 nagrada Creative Arts Emmy, "Shogun" je oborio rekord za najviše Emmyja po seriji u jednoj sezoni osvojivši ukupno 18 Emmyja.
Netflixov viralni hit "Baby Reindeer" dobio je Emmy za miniseriju ili antologiju, a kreator Richard Gadd odnio je kući nagrade za glavnog glumca i scenarij. Njegova kolegica Jessica Gunning, koja je glumila njegovu uhodu Marthu, osvojila je Emmy za sporednu ulogu. Jodie Foster osvojila je prvog Emmyja u karijeri glumeći u HBO-ovoj seriji "Pravi detektiv: Noćna zemlja".
Otac i sin Eugene i Dan Levy, glumci iz serije "Schitt's Creek, bili su domaćini 76. dodjele nagrada Emmy. Zvijezde "Zapadnog krila" Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff i Allison Janney ponovno su se okupili na pozornici u čast 25. godišnjice serije. Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers i Bowen Yang iz popularnog serijala "Saturday Night Live" također su izašli na pozornicu kako bi odali počast 50. sezoni showa. Obilježena je i 50. godišnjica serije “Happy Days”, a Henry Winkler i Ron Howard rekreirali su na pozornici set serije.
Svi dobitnici Emmyja:
Najbolja dramska serija
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (Max)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shogun (FX)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Najbolji glavni glumac u dramskoj seriji
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Najbolja glavna glumica u dramskoj seriji
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shogun)
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Najbolji sporedni glumac u dramskoj seriji
- Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shogun)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Najbolja sporedna glumica u dramskoj seriji
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Najbolja režija za dramsku seriju
- Stephen Daldry, The Crown - Sleep, Dearie Sleep
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show - The Overview Effect
- Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith - First Date
- Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun - Crimson Sky
- Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses - Strange Games
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The of the the Lakes Dynasty - Beat L.A.
Najbolji scenarij za dramsku seriju
- Peter Morgan i Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown - Ritz
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet i Graham Wagner, Fallout - The End
- Francesca Sloane i Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith - First Date
- Rachel Kondo i Justin Marks, Shogun - Anjin
- Rachel Kondo i Caillin Puente, Shogun - Crimson Sky
- Will Smith, Slow Horses - Negotiating with Tigers
Najbolja humoristična serija
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
- Hacks (Max)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Najbolji glavni glumac u humorističnoj seriji
- Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthu siasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Najbolja glavna glumica u humorističnoj seriji
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Najbolji sporedni glumac u humorističnoj seriji
- Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Najbolja sporedna glumica u humorističnoj seriji
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Najbolja režija za humorističnu seriju
- Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary - Party
- Christopher Storer, The Bear - Fishes
- Ramy Youssef, The Bear - Honeydew
- Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen - Refined Aggression
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks - Bulletproof
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show - I'm The Pappy
Najbolji scenarij za humorističnu seriju
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - Career Day
- Joanna Calo i Christopher Storer, The Bear - Fishes
- Sam Means i Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva - Orlando
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs i Jen Statsky, Hacks - Bulletproof
- Chris Kelly i Sarah Schneider, The Other Two - Brooke Host a Night of Undeniable Good
- Jake Bender i Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows - Pride Parade
Najbolja miniserija, antologijska serija ili televizijski film
- Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Fargo (FX)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (Max)
Najbolji glavni glumac u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili televizijskom filmu
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Najbolja glavna glumica u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili televizijskom filmu
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Najbolji sporedni glumac u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili televizijskom filmu
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
- Lewis Pullman (Lessons In Chemistry)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Najbolja sporedna glumica u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili televizijskom filmu
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
- Aja Naomi King (Lessons In Chemistry)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Najbolja režija za miniseriju, antologijsku seriju ili televizijski film
- Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer - Episode 4
- Noah Hawley, Fargo - The Tragedy of the Commons
- Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans - Pilot
- Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry - Poirot
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Najbolji scenarij za miniseriju, antologijsku seriju ili televizijski film
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror - Joan is Awful
- Noah Hawley, Fargo - The Tragedy of the Commons
- Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers - You're Wonderful
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country - Part 6
Najbolja natjecateljska reality serija
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Najbolji variety talk show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Najbolji scenarij za variety specijal
- Alex Edelman, Alex Edelman: Just for Us
- Jacqueline Novak, Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
- John Early, John Early: Now More than Ever
- Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
- Američka akademija filmskih umjetnosti i znanosti, The Oscar
