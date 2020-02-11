HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living DIGITALNA HRVATSKA Moja Hrvatska
Večernji List - najnovije vijesti iz Hrvatske, svijeta, sporta, showbiza i lifestyle
Najnovije vijesti 136 7°C
Naslovnica Showbiz Zvijezde
PRIMJER SVIMA

Spasio je od sigurne smrti! Slavna glumica otkrila nepoznato o nedavno preminulom velikanu

- Kirk je primjer svima nama. Hrabrost, integritet, velikodušnost - napisala je Jamie i objavila sliku iz filma "Vikinzi" iz 1958., u kojem je igrao s njezinim roditeljima Tonyjem Curtisom i Janet Leigh.
11. veljače 2020. u 19:30 0 komentara 533 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

9
SLUČAJ ANITE NOSIĆ

Nema ni smijenjene načelnice ni zamjenika: U općini Lovreć radi samo komunalni redar
Karlovac: Na sud privedena Kristina F. optužena za trovanje muške osobe
ISTRAGA U TIJEKU

Bivša ga otrovala antifrizom? 'Nakratko se probudio iz kome'
obračunala se

VIDEO Hana primila groznu poruku od 16-godišnjaka, pa mu nazvala majku

7443 prikaza
"Nenamjerni štetočina"

Napravio štetu pa ostavio poruku i novce: 'Sve se odigralo u sekundi, oprostite na počinjenoj šteti'

23186 prikaza
Ivan Pernar
Potaknut filmom

Pernar upozorio sljedbenike: Ako imate ovu tavu kod kuće, bacite je odmah!

46069 prikaza
BITKA ZA NASLJEDSTVO

Šabanov sin odbio je maćehinu ponudu: 'Želim što mi pripada'
sasvim iskren

Navojec o 'Nestalima', ratu i predrasudama: 'Mrzim ih, cijeli se život tome nastojim oduprijeti'

51838 prikaza
Foto: Instagram
Pogledajte galeriju 1/8
Večernji list
Autori Vecernji.hr Hina

Glumac Kirk Douglas spasio mi je život, napisala je glumica Jamie Lee Curtis u posveti preminulom glumcu, prenosi CNN. U objavi na Instagramu Curtis se prisjetila kako je, dok je bila mala, završila triciklom u bazenu na zabavi. Douglas je zaronio u bazen i izvukao je s dna dok je još uvijek pedalila.

najskladniji par hollywooda Bili su zajedno 65 godina, a njihovu ljubav dodatno je učvrstila velika tragedija

- Kirk je primjer svima nama. Hrabrost, integritet, velikodušnost - napisala je Jamie i objavila sliku iz filma "Vikinzi" iz 1958., u kojem je igrao s njezinim roditeljima Tonyjem Curtisom i Janet Leigh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kirk and Anne were important to BOTH my parents. Here in The Vikings with both Tony and Janet. I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I rode my tricycle into the pool at a party and he dove in and brought me up from the bottom, still peddling. I was in school with their son, Eric who they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, Nicholas in 1994. Families tied together in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present. Kirk is an example for us ALL. COURAGE. INTEGRITY. GENEROSITY. Their foundation link is in my website. See the work that they did for others. The playgrounds they built. Join them and me and honoring his legacy.

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on

Njezin otac i Douglas bili su dobri prijatelji i odrasla je s njegovim sinovima.

Prije 56 godina Mnogi su pokušavali, a Kirk Douglas jednim pozivom dogovorio je susret s Titom

- Išla sam u školu s Ericom, koji je preminuo 2004. godine, a Tony je izgubio sina Nicolasa 1994. Obitelji su se ujednile u uspjehu, ali i boli - istaknula je Jamie Lee Curtis. 

 

SLUČAJ ANITE NOSIĆ
Nema ni smijenjene načelnice ni zamjenika: U općini Lovreć radi samo komunalni redar
dm
Udovoljite si
Za ovo Valentinovo, volite sebe i stavite se na prvo mjesto
Ključne riječi Kirk Douglas Jamie Lee Curtis
Napišite prvi komentar!

Za komentiranje je potrebna prijava/registracija. Ako nemate korisnički račun, izaberite jedan od dva ponuđena načina i registrirajte se u par brzih koraka.

Još iz rubrike Showbiz

3
obračunala se

VIDEO Hana primila groznu poruku od 16-godišnjaka, pa mu nazvala majku
TVOJE LICE ZVUČI POZNATO

Maja Šuput postaje voditeljica, doznajemo i tko je u žiriju

5
ne vjeruju

Badrić objavila fotku, istaknula dekolte i začudila obožavatelje: 'Ovo nije Nina'

3