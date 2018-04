I Franka se oglasila: Zadnji dani mi nisu bili laki... svaki ožiljak je lekcija!

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💟 I hope everyone is having a Happy Easter! 💟⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A lot of you reached out to me during the last two days and I need to thank you for all of your kind and thoughtful words and support. These past few days were not easy for me so thank you, from the bottom of my heart for making it a bit easier.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Yet again, every scar is a lesson...⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Love you all and I can’t wait to stand on that stage in Lisbon. Kisses from my beautiful Istria. xx

