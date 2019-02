Prijatelj Vlade Divca optužen za pokušaj silovanja: 'Uvukao me u automobil'

The @nba robbed the @sacramentokings of a finals appearance and an NBA championship. They had the Lakers beat but the @nba didn't want a Sacramento vs New Jersey NBA finals. #nbaallstar #sacramentokings #lakersnation #riggednba #nbachampions #nbahalloffame

