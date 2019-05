Dolazila je na set sa slomljenim rebrom, a nije ni znala

Working with @chadstahelski, @heidimoneymaker and the entire @87elevenaction stunt team was one of the best experiences of my career. While I was extremely loved and cared for, I was also challenged to dig deeper day after day to realize my true warrior within. Today I share one of my training videos. I hope it will motivate you to dig deeper than you ever thought you could and find your warrior! #MondayMotivation #JohnWick3 @kendricklamar

